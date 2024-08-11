Man creates living, breathing miniature world inside Lego bricks

This guy made a pocket sized terrarium out of Lego pieces. You can see his process here.

The miniature ecosystem, barely larger than a handful of Lego pieces, features real plants and soil enclosed within transparent Lego elements.

I hope it will stay sealed and growing for years to come. As one YouTuber commented, "This terrarium should outlast the entire universe."

