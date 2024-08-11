Visit the world's smallest vegetable museum in Belgium

In the charming village of Berlotte, right on the Belgian-German border, lies the Museum of Carrots.

Berlotte is home to the Möhren Zucht Verein (MZV), or Carrot Cultivator Society, the only one of its kind in Belgium or Germany. While some might dismiss the MZV as a practical joke, its members are staunch advocates of carrot cultivation, treating it with seriousness.

As the club's collection of carrot-themed memorabilia grew — thanks to unsolicited donations from carrot enthusiasts who learned about the club online — they decided to give their collection a proper home. They transformed an abandoned electrical tower in the village into a museum dedicated to all things carrot.

The Museum of Carrots is tiny; so small, in fact, that visitors can't actually enter the building. Instead, the museum's exhibits are visible through a single window. If you carrot all about root vegetables, be sure to add this place to your bucket list.

