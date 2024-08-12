Crowd-size envy: Trump obsesses over his limp crowds while Harris crowds explode (video)

If there's any correlation between tiny hands and small crowd size, Donald Trump provides an excellent case study.

The insecure ex-president is constantly obsessed with his limp performances, hilariously declaring his micro crowd size to be larger than that of Martin Luther King Jr.'s. He also can't get over how massive Kamala Harris' own crowd size is, frantically claiming her swollen body of 15,000 fans showing up at the airport to be AI generated.

But the footage below show the naked truth: Trump is literally waving to nobody on the tarmac as he boards his plane on several different occasions, while Harris's explosive crowd size spreads across the entire airport. You almost can't blame the sad and shrunken GOP candidate for his crowd-size envy. (See two videos below, posted by Ron Filipkowski and Mike Sington.)

You can't blame Trump for being sensitive about the huge crowd that showed up at the airport for Harris, given the fact that he has to always wave to imaginary people he wishes would show up. pic.twitter.com/ZbdUtYaTGJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

Lying Trump and other MAGA conspiracy theorists are claiming a photo of the crowd in front of Kamala Harris' Air Force Two is "fake" and "there was nobody there". The crowd was real, here's a video. pic.twitter.com/2EMDBrYRfb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 11, 2024

