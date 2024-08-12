Cybertruck now almost $100k after scrapping base model and raising prices

Every day seems to come with a new video displaying the Tesla Cybertruck's various problems and shortcomings. In the last week alone, I've seen one having its glued-on panels torn off by hand, a video compilation of them struggling for traction in every earthen biome, and a photo of one on a trailer within hours of purchase—all leading to a subreddit specializing in the genre, r/cyberstuck. But now this vehicle costs nearly $100k, the "$61k" base package having been disposed of and prices otherwise raised.

Just four days ago, on August 5, you could place an order for any of three Cyebrtruck trims: The $60,990 Rear-Wheel Drive, the $79,990 All-Wheel Drive, and the $99,990 Cyberbeast, according to an archived version of Tesla's site. Now, though, all those numbers have changed. The Cyberbeast is now $119,990, the All-Wheel-Drive costs $99,990, and the Rear-Wheel Drive has quietly disappeared. Prospective buyers eyeing a base-model Cybertruck will now have to shell out an additional $39,000 just to get their foot in the door.

If you do want a Cybertruck, though, availability is now immediate. No waiting lists!