Farewell to a natural wonder: Utah's Double Arch unexpectedly collapses

The "Double Arch" geologic feature in Rock Creek Bay in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, collapsed on Thursday, according to National Park Service (NPS) Rangers.

From an NPS release:

Double Arch was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Since formation, this fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion from weather, wind, and rain. Changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected of contributing to the ultimate collapse of the arch.

Also know as the "toilet bowl," the feature was a popular diving area. TikToker janessazech posted a video of her visits to the feature saying, "So sad to hear this news. We loved going down every year to the spot and will miss it."

