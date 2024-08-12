Oops! Elon Musk and Donald Trump interview is hit with "massive DDOS attack" [Update: Interview finally starts and Trump sounds weird]

After three weeks of freaking out, Donald Trump finally found a little pep in his step as he described his upcoming talk with Elon Musk as "the biggest interview in history." But so far, that talk has been squashed by an alleged DDOS attack.

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down," Musk Xitted at 8:18 ET. "Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later."

Musk followed up with a second post nine minutes later: "We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter."

As of this writing (8:47 ET) there's still no sign of the two MAGA morons, but Musk just announced that X has overcome the attack and will start the Trump horror show any minute now.

From The Guardian:

After a delay of more than 40 minutes, Elon Musk is now speaking, and says X has overcome a cyber-attack, and that his interview with Donald Trump will now take place. "My apologies for the late start. We unfortunately had a massive, distributed denial of service attack against our servers and saturated … all of our data lines, like basically hundreds of gigabits of data were saturated," Musk said. "We think we've overcome most of that, and so it's now time to proceed."

UPDATE: 8:57 ET – The interview audio is now up and live. But why does Trump sound like he's got a swollen tongue? Perhaps he forgot to take out his nightguard? Weird. (Listen for yourself below, posted by Brennan Murphy.)