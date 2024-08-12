Vance cries bully while Trump backstabs over "weird" label

JD Vance, the unctuous Republican VP candidate for President, appeared on CNN yesterday in an interview with Dana Bash. Using carefully couched answers to convey the impression of being normal, Vance pretended that he and his boss were interested in saving the country from various imaginary coming disasters (not including real ones like climate change or Christofascism).

The best part of the interview was about Vance's weirdness and his disbelief that anyone would resort to name-calling in politics:

Bash: "I want to move on to something that Governor Walz has called you and Donald Trump, and that is 'weird.'" Vance: "Sure." Bash: "And it has taken off. The New York Times reports that when Donald Trump was asked about it, he said, 'Not me, they're talking about JD.'" Vance: "Well, certainly they've levied that charge against me more than anybody else, but I think that it drives home how they're trying to distract from their own policy failures. I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff."

After the interview, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) posted to Xitter a reminder that Trump is the most cowardly schoolyard bully of all by listing a few insulting names Trump has used against him: "Shifty Schiff, pencil neck and watermelon head, would like a word, JD."

