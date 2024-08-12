Violent crime rate drops sharply

Stats show the rate of violent crime falling sharply this year following a spike in crime that followed the covid pandemic. Homicides are down about 17%, with a 41% drop in Columbus, Ohio and similarly marked declines in other major cities. Boston saw a 78% drop in homicides. This is described as "dramatic," but when you think about it the whole point is that there is now significantly less drama.

The data is pleasing to the current administration and those running Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

President Biden immediately seized on the new preliminary violent crime numbers showing a decline to tout the Our American Rescue Plan's assistance to police and gun violence legislation. "Americans are safer today than when Vice President Harris and I took office," Biden said in a statement. "I will continue to urge Congress to fund 100,000 additional police officers and crime prevention and community violence intervention programs, and make commonsense gun safety reforms such as a ban on assault weapons."

Axios reviewed crime data in cities on the U.S.-Mexico border found that they have some of the nation's lowest violent crime rates.

Reminder: even at its worst, the so-called "crime wave" of the last few years never got as bad as things were in the 80s or the 90s. The reason crime is always in the news is because media is desperate for content and cop shop has an infinite supply. Why, we even let them write the headlines.

