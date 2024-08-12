Watch this cosplaying critic's epic takedown of Disney's catastrophic Star Wars Hotel

[The following review is from the Recomendo newsletter, which I co-author with Kevin Kelly and Claudia Dawson. — Mark]

I surprised myself by watching the full 4 hours of a "review" of a Disney Star Wars Hotel by an obsessive fan on YouTube. I didn't think I cared about a theme hotel, but Jenny Nicholson's four-hour video critique was compelling, astoundingly astute, endless insightful, and highly entertaining, as she does in-depth business analysis in cosplay costumes.

After the first hour of her deep review, I understood why the review has 10 million views (!!!!); it's a great overview of an interactive experience.

After staying for the second hour, I subscribed to her channel because it was also a fantastic introduction to any kind of immersive experience.

After continuing to watch the third hour, I thought Disney ought to pay her thousands of dollars as a consultant instead of trying to get YouTube to takedown her video; this was the best course in interactive media I'd ever seen.

After finishing all four hours, I thought she should be running Disney herself as their new CEO because she understood virtual reality and immersive experiences better than anyone.

This is why I love YouTube: with no one's permission, a passionate person can make a dent in the universe. Be prepared for the ultimate nerdy obsession in "The Spectacular Failure of the Star Wars Hotel."

