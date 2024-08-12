Watch this cosplaying critic's epic takedown of Disney's catastrophic Star Wars Hotel

Jenny Nicholson from Jenny Nicholson from "The Spectacular Failure of the Star Wars Hotel"

[The following review is from the Recomendo newsletter, which I co-author with Kevin Kelly and Claudia Dawson. — Mark]

I surprised myself by watching the full 4 hours of a "review" of a Disney Star Wars Hotel by an obsessive fan on YouTube. I didn't think I cared about a theme hotel, but Jenny Nicholson's four-hour video critique was compelling, astoundingly astute, endless insightful, and highly entertaining, as she does in-depth business analysis in cosplay costumes.

After the first hour of her deep review, I understood why the review has 10 million views (!!!!); it's a great overview of an interactive experience.

After staying for the second hour, I subscribed to her channel because it was also a fantastic introduction to any kind of immersive experience.

After continuing to watch the third hour, I thought Disney ought to pay her thousands of dollars as a consultant instead of trying to get YouTube to takedown her video; this was the best course in interactive media I'd ever seen.

After finishing all four hours, I thought she should be running Disney herself as their new CEO because she understood virtual reality and immersive experiences better than anyone.

This is why I love YouTube: with no one's permission, a passionate person can make a dent in the universe. Be prepared for the ultimate nerdy obsession in "The Spectacular Failure of the Star Wars Hotel."

Previously:
Disney World's Star Wars dinner theater struggles to succeed
'Windowless bunker': Reviews are in for Disney's $5,000 Star Wars hotel
This is not the Star Wars Hotel experience fans were looking for
Disney World's large, expensive, Star Wars-themed, windowless hotel to close
A new ad for 'Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser' suggests we need to do a lot of homework to enjoy this expensive vacation
This trailer for 'Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser' is so awful that Disney took it down
Disney's super cheesy attempt to make the Galactic Starcruiser interesting