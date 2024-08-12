Whimsical objects that blur the line between art and everyday life

I love Kate Harnett's art! Kate runs Harnett Studio in Rochester, New York, and creates what they describe as "whimsical and quirky objects that blur the line between art and everyday life," including "fake food, magnets, earrings, and jars." Kate explains that their designs are meant to "bring a smile to people's faces and inject a sense of playfulness into their surroundings." They continue:

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and textures of nature, Kate infuses her creations with a sense of the surreal and the unexpected. Each of her pieces is a hand-crafted work of art, meticulously crafted from a variety of materials ranging from polymer clay to resin to found objects.

@harnettstudio Revisiting some outdoor decor I've made this year. Spoiler, it's all fake food. Oh wait, there's a vhs tape but I made that a few years ago. Video description: We see a variety of outdoor decor painted to look like food. Concrete pickle stepping stones, butter bricks, tinned fish concrete, a pack of gum, brownies, a fish head, some strawberry candies and a strawberry rocks, a concrete deviled egg, a cherry pie, and a massive tomato soup. #OutdoorDecor #YardDecor #LawnDecor #Pickles #TinnedFish #FakeFood ♬ original sound – Kate Harnett

I love everything they make, like these adorable tiny CHEEZ-ITS ("CHEZ-ZITS," haha), these sardines in a can, these pickle spears, and this Campbell's soup can. But my absolute favorite is the various rocks and bricks that they transform into fake food and food packaging and then use as yard decor. In this compilation video, bricks turned into Fruit Stripe gum and butter and rocks transformed into deviled eggs, strawberry candies, a cherry pie, pickle slices, and more. They also make cool how-to videos, like this one, where you can learn how to create your pickle stepping stones!

To see more of Harnett's "weird miniatures, fake food, & things that are the wrong size," visit Harnett Studio on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

@harnettstudio You know who doesn't like pickles? My husband. And that means I get to eat ALL of the pickles. I get his pickles and my pickles. Do yourself a favor and go find a partner that hates pickles but still enjoys pickle home decor Video description: we see 3 concrete stepping stones painted to look like pickles set out in the lawn. Then we see the process of them being painted with acrylic paint. When finished they're walked across the lawn and tossed into place. There is a moment where we briefly see a barrel painted red and white #FakeFood #LawnDecor #YardDecor #HomeDecor #Pickles ♬ original sound – Kate Harnett

Previously:

• Whimsical felt cat caves

• 'Robots in Rowboats' is a delightfully whimsical coffee table book

• Puppets galore at LA's whimsical 'Puppetchella' puppet festival

• Pippi Won't Grow Up – Whimsical, charming and wonderfully absurd