Whimsical objects that blur the line between art and everyday life

I love Kate Harnett's art! Kate runs Harnett Studio in Rochester, New York, and creates what they describe as "whimsical and quirky objects that blur the line between art and everyday life," including "fake food, magnets, earrings, and jars." Kate explains that their designs are meant to "bring a smile to people's faces and inject a sense of playfulness into their surroundings." They continue:
Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and textures of nature, Kate infuses her creations with a sense of the surreal and the unexpected. Each of her pieces is a hand-crafted work of art, meticulously crafted from a variety of materials ranging from polymer clay to resin to found objects.
I love everything they make, like these adorable tiny CHEEZ-ITS ("CHEZ-ZITS," haha), these sardines in a can, these pickle spears, and this Campbell's soup can. But my absolute favorite is the various rocks and bricks that they transform into fake food and food packaging and then use as yard decor. In this compilation video, bricks turned into Fruit Stripe gum and butter and rocks transformed into deviled eggs, strawberry candies, a cherry pie, pickle slices, and more. They also make cool how-to videos, like this one, where you can learn how to create your pickle stepping stones!
To see more of Harnett's "weird miniatures, fake food, & things that are the wrong size," visit Harnett Studio on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.
Previously:
• Whimsical felt cat caves
• 'Robots in Rowboats' is a delightfully whimsical coffee table book
• Puppets galore at LA's whimsical 'Puppetchella' puppet festival
• Pippi Won't Grow Up – Whimsical, charming and wonderfully absurd