Curious great white shark follows kayakers fishing off San Francisco Bay Area coast (video)

Ian Walters and John-Patrick Thomas were enjoying a kayak fishing trip in the calm waters of Half Moon Bay, just south of San Francisco, when a local resident surfaced to say hello. Video below.

"It was a beautiful, calm, foggy day. I noticed a really big dorsal fin. Further down, I noticed a very big tail. We both just tried to keep each other calm. We watched it circle around," Walters told KRON4.

Yes, it was a great white, probably around 14-feet-long, confirmed California White Shark Project president Dr. Paul Kanvive.

The shark followed Walters and Thomas for a few minutes before losing interest.

"It was pretty magical to be near one like that. The apex of the apex predators. It wasn't aggressive at all. The experience was mostly surreal," Walters said.

