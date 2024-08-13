Doggo has a grand ol' time shoving his cat pal – straight into the water bowl (video)

Being a bully isn't just a human flaw – apparently some doggos have also perfected the trait.

Such as Jericho, a pooch who shows his catmate who's boss not by growling or chasing him around the house, as most cat-taunting dogs are wont to, but by purposely shoving the poor kitty right into the water bowl. (See video below, posted by oddlyspecificacres.)

After his power move, however, the pooch looks perfectly happy to hang out with his feline consort. I'm not so sure the same can be said for the wet cat.

