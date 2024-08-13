Donald Trump and Elon Musk sued by United Auto Workers union after last night's debacle: "Scabs"

Elon Musk's "conversation" with windbag Donald Trump last night was not only a one-sided, rambling bust, it also inspired a new lawsuit filed today against the two buffoons.

The United Auto Workers union accused the two billionaires of trying to "intimidate and threaten workers," after Trump said to his giggling, yes-man sidekick, "You walk in, you say, 'You want to quit?' They go on strike, I won't mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, 'That's OK, you're all gone. You're all gone. So, every one of you is gone.'"

But rather than be intimidated, the union filed federal labor charges against the two gentlemen. "They advocated for the illegal firing of striking workers," UAW president Shawn Fain said in a statement.

"When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean," he continued. "Both Trump and Musk want working class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It's disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns."

From CNN:

The charges claim the former president and the Tesla CEO had "interfered with, restrained or coerced employees" who were exercising their right to organize against the company, "suggesting he would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking." UAW president Shawn Fain, a harsh Trump critic, has previously called Trump a "scab." He praised President Joe Biden for joining a picket line last year when the UAW struck General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once. And Fain has repeatedly singled out Tesla, the largest non-union American automaker, as a target for the union's organizing efforts. … This isn't Musk's first run-in with the NLRB. Earlier this year, the board accused Tesla of illegally restricting technology in the workplace to dissuade workers in a Buffalo, New York, factor from organizing. Harris' campaign circulated the clip of Trump and Musk, saying: "Trump praises billionaire Elon Musk for firing workers who were striking for better pay and working conditions."

Previously: Musk's anti-union tweet judged unlawful, must rehire fired organizer

