JD Vance's creepshow logic: Trump hugs my wife, so he's not racist (video)

Steve Silberman, author of Neurotribes, provided the best description of JD Vance I've heard yet:

@jdvance isn't merely "weird," he's the most cringey, excruciatingly awkward, agonizingly uncomfortable in his own skin, blithely dishonest, truly uncanny creepshow I've seen in politics, as if his soul has been bottle-brushed out his ass. Listen to him try to change the subject from Trump dining with a Nazi to Trump "hugging" his wife.

Check out Vance's interview with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl and see for yourself:

Jonathan Karl

That dinner that Trump had, and of course it was Kanye West, the guy that's praised Hitler, who arranged it all, that was back a year and a half ago, and Trump still hasn't given a full -throated denouncement of this guy who said that terrible stuff, but he said, I mean, he's a white supremacist.

JD Vance

Look, President Trump has issued plenty of condemnations on this.

Jonathan Karl

Not on Fuentes

JD Vance

The one thing that I like about Donald Trump, John, is that he actually will talk to anybody, but just because you talk to somebody doesn't mean you endorse their views.

JD Vance

And look, I mean Donald Trump spent a lot of quality time with my wife. Every time he sees her, he gives her a hug, tells her she's beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit. I'm not at all worried about Donald Trump.