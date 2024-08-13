No wonder Trump is unfocused and losing in the polls — he thinks Kamala Harris is hot (audio)

Donald Trump couldn't help himself last night. After weeks of attempting to frame Kamala Harris as "crazy," incompetent, and even, reportedly, a "bitch," he succumbed to his inner fantasies about the "beautiful" woman he's running against.

"Actually, she looks very much like our great First Lady, Melania," he told Elon Musk in their so-called "conversation" last night, comparing Harris to his wife.

"She didn't look like Camilla," he continued, mispronouncing Harris' name while referring to the vice president's looks on the latest cover of Time magazine. "But of course she's a beautiful woman, so we'll leave it at that, right?" (Listen to audio below, posted by Acyn.)

This isn't the first time he's blurred the line between a beautiful woman and one of his wives. Last year, when shown a photo of E. Jean Carroll during his sexual assault deposition, he said, "That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife." (Actually, he was married to Melania at the time, but that's not the point.)

And then there's Stormy Daniels — the adult film star who had an affair with Trump and then later testified in his hush money trial — who recalled Trump comparing her to his daughter, Ivanka. Yes, the same daughter whom he once said he would date if only he could.

No wonder Trump is spinning and unfocused, unable to gain his footing with the much younger Harris now in the race. He thinks his opponent is hot, and he's out of control.

Trump says he saw Kamala Harris today on Time Magazine. He says she looked beautiful but then says it was drawing. He then says she looked like Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/pW9ctsCt0r — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024

Via Daily Beast