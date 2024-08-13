One cable to rule them all! This one comes with 3 charging tips

TL;DR: This cord is like the Swiss Army knife of chargers, arriving with interchangeable ends for Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB for $19.99 with free shipping!

If you're like any techie, you've got an arsenal of devices, from your trusty iPhone and MacBook Pro to your Kindle. Unfortunately, that means you've also got a nightstand or desk piled up with tangled cords since, somehow, every device requires a different charging attachment.

We're getting sick of bringing at least three different chargers to keep our favorite gear powered up. Thankfully, someone brilliant invented a universal charging cord: the Statik® 360 Pro. Say goodbye to dragging multiple cables around — all you need to juice up each device is to swap out the appropriate tip — and the Statik® is only $19.99 (reg. $23) with free shipping!

One cable to charge them all

Say goodbye to all your tangled cords on your bedside table or work bag. This charger's magnetic tips will streamline any charging experience since all you need to do to switch from charging your iPhone to your laptop is to switch the attachment.

You're essentially getting six charging cables in one neat device. How? That's because its interchangeable ends come with Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB connectivity, and this cable's other end has USB-A and USB-C attachments. Packing for vacations or work trips is about to get a whole lot easier!

Charging cords are also usually prone to get frayed over time (since you have to update your Instagram stories while your phone's charging). Lucky for you, this cable doesn't have that problem, thanks to its 360º rotating cable design. This thoughtful feature lets the cord swivel and bend as you use it, preventing potential damage.

Along with your purchase, the company provides a 2-year warranty. That might come in handy if you run into any issues with the cable fraying or the attachments not working properly!

Streamline your charging needs with this flexible Statik® charging cable. It comes with Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB tips for just $19.99 with free shipping.

