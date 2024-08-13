A secret tunnel leads to a magical world hidden inside a tree

These lucky hikers spotted a tree trunk that trails off into a hollow tunnel along the forest floor. The curious group climbed through, and found that it led to the inside of the giant, beautiful tree.

It's a good thing these guys had a camera and bright light with them because the way they filmed this video of their fun discovery will make you feel like you're climbing through the tunnel and into the tree, too.

If I had a tree like this in my yard, I'd add some lights, furniture, and a small bookshelf. Then I'd cancel all my plans and spend the majority of my time inside there, drinking tea and pretending I lived in a fairytale.

FYI: Trees can become hollow for many reasons, such as decay, disease, and natural aging. Due to this, climbing into a hollow tree can be risky and should be approached with caution. (If there's any doubt about the tree's safety, it's better to admire it from the outside).



