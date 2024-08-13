"Straight from hell": Creepy fish shocks hikers in remote Australian region (video)

While walking along the mudflats in the remote Pilbara region of Australia, a group of hikers encountered an extremely creepy looking fish in a small hole in the ground.

The creature that emerges from the ground looks like it swam up from the ninth circle of Hell. The group lowers a pole into the water to see how the fish will react, and it immediately snaps at the pole with its sharp teeth.

Many people in the comments say this is a Jawfish, while others claim it's a Stargazer. Whatever kind of this fish is, I wouldn't even touch it with a long pole, like the people in the video did.

This video has convinced me to never step foot in any mudflats as long as I live.

