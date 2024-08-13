The cute groundhog inside this claw machine is the best prize ever

In Tokyo, there are multiple-floor arcades filled with claw machine games. Some of the prizes are typical of the genre—cute plushies, small electronics, or the like—but others are a bit stranger. One place featured claw machines containing Zip-Lock bags and jugs of orange juice. (Images way down below.) However, none of the machines I encountered had a prize as cute as this groundhog found inside a claw machine at Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville, Pennsylvania.

According to a Pennsylvanian Game Control post on Facebook, "State Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto was called to respond to a groundhog that found its way inside the vending machine and in turn could not find its way out. When Warden Zaffuto responded and approached the machine, he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation."

I assume Zaffuto ran out of quarters because he ultimately called the vending machine company to unlock the game and retrieve the hedgehog.

image: Pennsylvania Game Commission

image: Pennsylvania Game Commission

image: Allan Rose Hill

image: Allan Rose Hill

