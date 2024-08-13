This fellow invented thrash metal drumming back in 1948 (video)

Gene Krupa, one of the most influential drummers in history, revolutionized the role of the drum kit in contemporary music. Born in 1909, Krupa's pioneering style and showmanship in the swing era of the 1930s and '40s was the foundation for rock and roll.

Rush's Neil Peart called Krupa the "first rock drummer" and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham called him "God." The clip below is proto-thrash metal! No offense to Dave Lombardo, but imagine Slayer with Krupa on the skins.



The scene is from the 1948 musical Glamour Girl:

(via r/ObscureMedia)