Truth Social stock slides after Trump goes back to Twitter

Donald Trump returned to Twitter yesterday, lured by some $200m worth of campaign cash from owner Elon Musk. Their on-platform interview was beset by technical problems—just like the time Musk did likewise with Florida flop Ron DeSantis—and now Trump's own social media platform is facing the consequences of him rejoining the competition.

DJT stock fell early Tuesday following a conversation between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk held on the Tesla CEO's social-media platform X. The chat appears to have left Trump Media -4.06% investors downbeat as its shares fell 4.4% to $23.80 in morning trading Tuesday. Stock in the Truth Social parent had closed about 5% lower on Monday in anticipation of the event, which started 40 minutes late due to what Musk referred to as a "massive DDOS attack."

The key outcome of the "chat" is everyone wondering if Trump's apparent lisp represents something new going on with the man. On the feed, Musk reportedly called the platform "Twitter," too. Rebranding is hard!

That's an Anker MagPro 3 power bank, by the way, a fine model. The mic looks like sub-$10 junk that he'd have been better off not using at all. That, with the sort of compression used by Zoom and others, is the likely reality of the "lisp".