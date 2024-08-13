Vortex's M0110 is a modern take on the original Macintosh keyboard

Would it be perverse to say I would miss the old-timey coiling phoneline cord? Vortex's M0110 is a modern USB-C and wireless clone of the classic Macintosh keyboard, with Cherry or Gateron switches and various international layouts. Just look at the subtle off-white coloring, the tasteful thickness of it.

It's $154 and comes with a keycap puller.

I owned the Vortex Core for a while, and it was a pretty good l'il keeb.

Jesus that's a lot of mechanical keyboards:

• Review / Logitech MX Keys

• Is it worth disassembling and repainting a vintage iMac to match this amazingly yellow mechanical keyboard?

• Mechanical keyboards for photo editing

• The dark truth about mechanical keyboards and gaming

• Review: Filco Minila Air wireless mechanical keyboard