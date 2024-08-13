Daredevil carnival worker defies gravity

If you've ever ridden a Gravitron ride at a carnival before, you'll remember the feeling of being lifted in mid air, stuck against the wall of the spinning thrill ride as it creates the sensation of weightlessness and intense g-forces.

While most people ride the Gravitron with their back against the wall, this daredevil carnival worker rides it standing on the wall, with his body parallel to the ground.

The coolest part about this video is how it makes the guy performing the stunt look as if he's casually standing on the wall in a completely still room. Although the ride is spinning at a high speed, it's difficult to see this in the video, up until the end when the wall panels begin to shift. He stays in place and keeps his balance, completely unfazed when this happens, though.

