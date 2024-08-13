Website finds cheap knockoffs of pricey designer furniture

Do you desire a Noguchi coffee table or an Eames Lounger but don't feel like spending thousands of dollars on the real thing? A website called Dupe helps find reproductions at a fraction of the cost. It even has a plug-in to make it easy to shop for knock-offs.

For example, HermanMiller sells an authorized Noguchi table for $2,076:

Dupe found plenty of copies for under $500, like this one on Amazon for $429:

A Corbusier LC4 chaise lounge sells for $5,780 at Design Within Reach:

But Amazon's craptastic version is just $819:

If you use Dupe to buy something, be sure to double-check the dimensions first. I'll bet a lot of these knockoffs are pint-sized versions of the real McCoy.

