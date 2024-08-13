Would you pay 11 times the face value for King Charles banknotes?

The BBC reports that buyers paid more than 11 times the face value for new banknotes featuring the fresh king over there. The sale of serial-numbered cash was part of a charity auction which raised more than a million pounds for good causes. It's not clear they'll retain their value—they're hardly rare—but collectors come for the low numbers.

When the notes entered circulation in June, the Post Office reported collectors visiting branches which had stocks of the notes during the first day. There was also an early queue outside the Bank of England in London. Sarah John, the Bank's chief cashier – whose signature is on the notes – said she was "thrilled" that such such a "remarkable" amount was raised.

I love that banknotes still have Eurion constellations, as if forgers are giving up because Photoshop or a $100 black and white printer says no.