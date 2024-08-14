Apple's SuperDrive heads to gadget Valhalla

Did you know that Apple still sold those sleek external CD/DVD drives? The USB SuperDrive is finally "sold out" and the trade press reports that it's unlikely to be restocked. The 30-pin cable has officially outlived it! You can still get SuperDrives on Amazon but the listings aren't first-party.

As noted by 9to5Mac, it's no longer possible to buy a USB SuperDrive online via the official Apple Store in the US. The product listing for the $79 device says that it's "Sold Out," rather than "Currently Unavailable." Apple's Canada online store also lists the device as sold out, and given that it was introduced alongside the original MacBook Air in 2008, Apple is unlikely to make additional units to play what many Mac users would consider to be legacy optical media.

The USB-A connection already required an adapter cable ("sold separately") to attach to contemporary Mac laptops, iMacs and displays. Moreover, DVDs are themselves virtually obsolete, and it's hard to imagine there being much demand for an official Blu-ray update.

Tell us your exciting and nostalgic Apple SuperDrive stories in the comments! I used a broken one as a coaster for a giant owl mug.