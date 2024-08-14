Nine freakishly frightening films you've probably never heard of

At r/movies, CanApprehensive8720 posed the following query: "My boyfriend has watched almost every single horror movie in existence, I want to wow him with a spooky. What's your incredibly niche but terrifying watch?"

As of now, the thread has more than 1,700 comments. Digg sorted through them to settle on a top terrifying list of nine:

1. A Dark Song

2. Ravenous

3. Pontypool

4. Aamis

5. The Skin I Live In

6. One Cut of the Dead

7. Black Sheep

8. Begotten

9. Society





Previously:

• Scary Meter ranks horror movies

• 150 greatest science fiction films of all time