Nine freakishly frightening films you've probably never heard of

At r/movies, CanApprehensive8720 posed the following query: "My boyfriend has watched almost every single horror movie in existence, I want to wow him with a spooky. What's your incredibly niche but terrifying watch?"
As of now, the thread has more than 1,700 comments. Digg sorted through them to settle on a top terrifying list of nine:
1. A Dark Song
2. Ravenous
3. Pontypool
4. Aamis
5. The Skin I Live In
6. One Cut of the Dead
7. Black Sheep
8. Begotten
9. Society
