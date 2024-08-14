Harris surges ahead: Latest poll shows 5-point lead over Trump

A lot can happen between now and the Presidential election in November, but the latest polls are bad news for the dotard fraudster. A highly rated Monmouth Poll found 48% percent of registered voters saying they are like to vote for Harris compared to 43% for Trump.

The poll found that Harris isn't taking voters away from Trump. Instead, she is picking up votes from former double haters who didn't want to vote for Trump or Biden:

Harris has higher favorability ratings than either Trump or Biden, which means there has been in a decline in the number of double haters, that is voters who dislike both nominees. Harris also has a clear advantage over Trump in being seen as having the necessary stamina for the job and matches or slightly edges her Republican opponent on understanding people's concerns, representing American values, and bringing about change.

