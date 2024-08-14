Harrowing and grim graffiti discovered in 1,600-year-old prison

Archaeologists in Corinth, Greece have determined that a 1,600-year-old structure discovered more than a century ago was actually a Roman prison. A big clue was ancient grim graffiti discovered on the site, such as: "May the fortune of those who suffer in this lawless place prevail. Lord, do not show mercy on the one who threw us in here."

According to University of Copenhagen archaeologist Mathew Larsen, "You get a sense that [the prisoners are] in a very dark space, that they cannot be given a hearing."

From Live Science:

One inscription suggests that a group of prisoners spent an entire winter in the prison. "Godbearer, repay [punishment given by] Marinos, the one who threw us in here and made us spend winter," one inscription says[…] A few inscriptions contain depictions of game boards, suggesting that prisoners may have played some sort of games to pass the time. Some of the graffiti inscriptions contain pleas for the prisoner's release. "Lord God and pure justice, ransom from this place the two brothers. Christ, safeguard both Boudis and John …" Many inscriptions ask for vengeance on those who imprisoned them — "Lord, make them die an awful death," one inscription says.

More in the journal Hesperia: "A Prison in Late Antique Corinth"

