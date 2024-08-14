Here's how to get a MacBook Air for almost half off!

TL;DR: This refurbished 2020 MacBook Air comes with 256GB of local storage, an Intel processor, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display for $449.99 (reg. $899).

If you know anything about Apple, you know how awesome MacBooks are. Unfortunately, you're probably also aware that the price tag of Apple's latest MacBooks are well over $1,000. But what if we told you there's a chance to get a MacBook at a fraction of the cost?

Yup, you can snag a refurb MacBook Air for almost half off, actually! If you don't care about having the latest model, this 2020 model is smart way to save hundreds. It's now available for $449.99 (reg. $899) and comes in silver, space gray, or gold!

Who needs brand new?

Sure, you're not going to have all the latest innovations with this MacBook Air model, but you don't necessarily need it all…especially if that means you're getting massive savings. Expect this new-to-you laptop to arrive in near-mint condition with minimal wear on its body, zero scratches on the screen, and at least 80% battery health. There's also a 30-day warranty that covers your purchase in case you don't love it or there are issues.

What's inside the box

You'll get a 2020 MacBook Air that can update to the latest macOS and has a sleek design (like the brand-new ones on Apple's website!), but without the enormous price tag.

If you want to organize family vacay photos or catch up on the Olympics, you can view images and videos in vibrant clarity on its 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. Keep all your favorite photos, programs, and apps stored locally on its 256GB of SSD storage!

This laptop isn't designed for intensive gaming, programming, or video editing, but it's perfect for daily use. Its Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM ensure lag-free web browsing, streaming, and light multitasking. The laptop's backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID also enhance your user experience by making it easy to log into your MacBook Air or social media with just your fingerprint.

Make this near-mint 2020 MacBook Air yours for $449.99 (reg. $899). Choose from space gray, silver, or gold while supplies last!

