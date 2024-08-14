JD Vance agrees that "postmenopausal females" exist just to raise kids

No wonder JD Vance is friends with so many incel influencers. Like them, he's pants-wettingly scared of women. We already kind of knew that when he professed his fear of the childless cat-women cabal who were secretly running the country.

But if you need any more proof that Vance wants to keep women locked up, check out this 2020 podcast where Vance readily agrees with the host's opinion that "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female" is to raise kids.

From Mediaite:

During their discussion, Vance talked about how his wife Usha Vance's parents were "just devoted" to his son, and it "makes him a better human being to have exposure to his grandparents." "And the evidence on this, by the way, is like super clear –" said Vance. "That's the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female, in theory," Weinstein interjected as Vance immediately responded, "yes."Vance went on to say that his mother-in-law took a year-long sabbatical from her job as a professor of biology to live with his family to help care for his newborn son. Weinstein remarked that having a grandmother to help raise his children was a "weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman," and Vance again agreed, "yeah," calling it "in some ways the most transgressive thing I've ever done against sort of the, the, the hyper neoliberal approach to, to work and family." What his family had done was "painfully economically inefficient," Vance continued, because "hyper-liberalized economics wants you" to just have the mother "keep her job" and use "part of her wages to pay someone else" to care for the children.

