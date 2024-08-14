Mango: This song fights the patriarchy

Long before he was winning BAFTAs, Pakistani-British actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan released a brilliant song, "Mango." In addition to being catchy and hilarious, it's also a clever commentary on masculinity, sexuality, and gender expression. As Rizwan explained when he introduced the song before Harry Hill's ClubNite performance, "This song is about the patriarchy and why men are so scared."

Earlier this year, Mawaan Rizwan won a "BAFTA (British Academy Television Award) for Best "Male Performance in a Comedy" for his role in "Juice," a BBC Three comedy that he both created and starred in. I haven't seen it yet, but I can't wait to watch what Variety describes as "the wild, cartoonish and trippy series."

Previously:

• Tracking down Dick Davy, a mysterious 'lost' comedian who once championed civil rights and antiracism

• Dopey, a podcast on the 'dark comedy of drug addiction'

• Someone wrote an existential horror comedy set entirely in Slack and it's great