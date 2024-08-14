Megyn Kelly joins Nikki Haley in bashing Donald Trump: "He rambles…probably age-related" (video)

As with all dictators and dictator wannabes, Donald Trump's admiring toadies secretly can't stand the guy, and Megyn Kelly is the latest sycophant to let her disdain bubble up to the surface.

"I will say that in that discussion with Elon, to me [Trump] seemed quite rambling," she told FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on her talk show after Silver wondered if the 78-year-old ex-president was showing signs of age-related cognitive decline.

"I mean it was like he rambles, he goes on too long…to where you get kind of bored, you lose the thread, you lose interest," she added, blaming Trump's snooze-fest on "probably an age-related change."

"When he has what appears to be senior moments," Kelly said. "I will call him out on it. And he doesn't like that, and I can't say that I blame him, but that's my job." (See video below.)

Kelly's unflattering remarks come at the same time that former Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who has robotically stepped in line with MAGA since dropping out of the race, told Trump to "quit whining."

Via Mediaite