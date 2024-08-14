Incredible paranormal podcast shares unexplainable and creepy stories

This podcast series is a must-listen if you're interested in paranormal, unexplainable, and creepy stories. Just be sure not to listen alone before bed unless you intend to sleep with the lights on.

Over the last year and a half, Otherworld has become my favorite podcast. I grew up watching the Twilight Zone, listening to re-runs of Art Bell's Coast to Coast AM, and asking all my friends and family if they've ever had any paranormal experiences themselves. When I came across the podcast Otherworld hosted by Jack Wagner, I was overjoyed by the creepy, fascinating, and well-researched topics that the show covers. Otherworld is about people who have experienced paranormal or unexplainable events, and each episode features an interview with the person who has lived through the event.

I was particularly intrigued and horrified by the latest episode of the podcast, Episode 90: "The Long Road Home." This episode feels like a Twilight Zone scenario come to life mixed with a story about a cryptid. I don't get scared easily, but this episode left me questioning the nature of reality and praying that what happened to the guy in the story never happens to me.

From Otherworld:

During a three-month trip across Mexico, a Scottish student named Simon and his friend were returning from a beach party when they accidentally ran over something with their car. They got out and realized it was some kind of large black creature. But as they walked closer and it began to stand up, they realized this creature was unlike anything they had ever seen before. The night only got stranger as they got back in the car and tried to drive back to the hotel along the long dirt road that was supposed to be a shortcut.

