Nikki Haley bashes Donald Trump while regretting her own lost chance at presidency: "Quit whining!"

Even Nikki Haley is now telling Donald Trump to "quit whining" as the frantic ex-president continues to cry about the good ol' days — before he got blindsided by Kamala Harris.

"I want this campaign to win," the former anti-Trump Republican-candidate-turned-Trump-sycophant said on Fox News. "But the campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It's not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It's not going to win talking about whether she is dumb. You can't win on those things."

"Quit whining about her!" she added. "We knew it was going to be her." Or at least Haley knew, back in January, when she said, "The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election."

Too bad for Haley she missed her chance at forcing Trump to be the first to step down when she decided to stick out her tongue and step in line with the rest of the bootlicking MAGA minions.

(See videos below, posted by Kamala's Wins, Yashar Ali, and The Recount.)

BREAKING: Nikki Haley is bashing the Trump campaign for running one of the weakest candidates and races she's seen. It's clear the dam is breaking within the Republican Party and the base is fracturing. Retweet so all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/3YT4NLay22 — Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) August 13, 2024

"Quit whining about her."



On Fox News, Nikki Haley, who has endorsed Trump, criticizes Trump campaign strategy:



"I want this campaign to win, but the campaign is not gonna win talking about crowd sizes, it's not gonna win talking about what race Kamala Harris is, and it's not… pic.twitter.com/QTBbTtTYMv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 14, 2024

"The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election."



— Nikki Haley, speaking to supporters in New Hampshire after losing the GOP presidential primary to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/mQ3ASXZVaV — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2024

