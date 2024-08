Here's a minute of Trump rambling in Asheville, N.C., today, with all his favorite filler phrases and the new lisp. His delivery was described online today as "word salad"β€”an insult to salads, which are good for you.

And here's the five seconds of it you'll see on the TV news tonight:

Edited for clarity.

