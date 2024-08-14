Project 2025's training videos share a weird, warped reality

Pro Publica has obtained hours of frightening Project 2025 training videos: Control the language, and you control their minds!

Project 2025's contents alone make it a very scary document, but the people behind it make it even more horrifying! The bits of footage I've watched from this video remind me of cult indoctrination. Redefine the world in the terms these people like and make everyone the enemy. This plan for a fascist overhaul of the US government is also full-on thought control put into practice.

More than a dozen hours of training videos from the Heritage Foundation's infamous Project 2025 have been obtained by ProPublica. The videos were created to train prospective Trump political appointees on implementation of the 900-page Christian nationalist policy proposal, officially titled Mandate for Leadership, The Conservative Promise, in the first 180 days of a second Trump Administration. A key aspect of the Project 2025 plan is to quickly staff up a Trump White House so they can be prepared to implement the authoritarian remake of the United States "on day one," of Trump's potential second term. The series of videos are broken down by orientation topic and are hosted by Trump White House alumni and key members of the Heritage Foundation. While several of the videos are innocuous new-hire training videos, with titles such as "What is it like to be a political appointee," "How to work with Congress," and a video on "The art of professionalism," others are much more ideological in nature. MTN

