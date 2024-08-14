Running Scared: Trump wants another phony press conference

Concerned he no longer draws a crowd, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and real estate fraudster Donald Trump will campaign from his clubhouse.

Donald Trump is being mocked over his current efforts to campaign, or not, for President. Continuing to complain about Joe "Yesterday's Candidate" Biden and living in an unreal reality where President Biden will somehow ride to Trump's rescue in the race, Trump rarely mentions an actual campaign issue. To share these theories or perhaps offer an update on the helicopter rides, Trump will welcome the press he wants to see at his Bedminster golf place. Get ready for some more electrocuted shark windmills.

The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster event, slated to begin at 4:30 p.m., arrives about a week after Trump gave a slew of questionable answers to reporters' questions in a press event at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida social club. Those answers included claims that Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally was better attended than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech and he almost crashed in a helicopter with Willie Brown. … "INBOX:" wrote Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign spokesperson James Singer on X. "President Donald J. Trump, man who lost 2020 election and can't get over it, will hold another public meltdown at his house, not in a swing state." RawStory

The campaign for Trump is about crowd size, and he seems unable to focus on much else. His waning energy and enthusiasm are sapping his crowds and leaving him facing the ever-more real possibility he will not win the Presidency and will face the Federal charges he has delayed and delayed. It can be no comfort that his running mate is Shady JD Vance.

