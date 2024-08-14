The media actually discussing how crazy the stuff Trump says is

The Washington Post compiled a list of "bizarre" things that panicked convicted felon approaching sentencing Donald Trump is saying on the campaign trail, giving MSNBC's morning hosts an opportunity to blame the media they are a part of. Trump has been given an eight or nine-year free pass where folks rationalize his absolutely dumb ideas.

The New York Times has not published an editorial demanding the Republican candidate resign after they were fascinated with Joe Biden's age.

Here, the Washington Post asked people what they thought of Trump's Hannibal Lecter comments and what Trump meant by them. It is clear that the MAGAs do not hear the crazy and instead find messages inside everything the adjudicated rapist says.

In interviews at Trump's rally in Atlanta, voters offered different interpretations. "First time I heard it, I was like, 'What?' But after I heard it a couple of times, it was like, 'Oh I get the connection now,'" said Jim Scandle, 72. "He's trying to make the point that a lot of these people that are coming illegally in this country are from mental institutions, just like Hannibal Lecter. And so you know, it has nothing to do with Hannibal Lecter except the fact that he was in a mental institution." Bert Sandler, 66, laughed when asked about "The Silence of the Lambs." (Sandler hasn't seen the movie in "probably" six years but exclaimed, "With fava beans!" as he reflected on Trump's comments.) He had a more philosophical interpretation. "I think he's just speaking about where the world is today," Sandler said. "I think that's where we are, the divisiveness, I think he's just trying to portray a character that's pretty divisive and needed a lot of help, and I think America needs a lot of help." Debbie Courtney offered a shorter take: "I just think evil." She added: "I don't think he's talking about somebody eating somebody for dinner." Washington Post

