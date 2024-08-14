"They're such NPCs" — Why Elon Musk thinks you're not real

"You can't have a conversation with Biden or Kamala. It's like talking to an NPC." — Elon Musk

"A wall of negative headlines was so predictable. They're such NPCs" — Elon Musk

"Easy to tell who is an NPC today" — Elon Musk

Elon Musk uses "NPC" to describe people who disagree with him. NPC is a video game term that stands for "non-player characters" controlled by the game's AI.

Musk is a bit like wealthy tax-dodger Leona Helmsley, who once said, "We don't pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes." At least Helmsley thought the entities surrounding her were people, albeit diminutive ones with commensurate importance. Musk, on the other hand, thinks those who disagree with him are mere simulations, devoid of genuine thoughts or feelings.

There's little doubt Musk is a narcissist and a sociopath, but his ramped up use of NPC makes me suspect he's a solipsist, too. He's the protagonist in a world where others are simply programmed responses, not thinking, feeling individuals. This fits neatly with his belief that our universe is a computer simulation. Musk happens to be the only character in the game with a mind. And since he's got the high score, who can argue?

Previously:

• Musk told Trump that Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings 'not as scary as people think.' Trump: 'That's great.'

• Elon Musk triggered by Black comic book characters

• Elon Musk to his sycophant pet journalist Matt Taibbi: 'You are dead to me'