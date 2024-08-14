Woman dies from allergic reaction at Disneyland, but Disney says husband can't sue because he used Disney+ three years earlier

The Disney Corporation is pulling a sleazy trick on a man whose wife died from an allergic reaction at Disneyland restaurant last year. Jeffrey Piccolo, the widower, is suing Disney because he said his wife had warned the restaurant staff of her severe allergies, but they served her food with the allergens in it anyway, causing her to die.

But Disney is asking the court to throw out the lawsuit for an unusual reason that has nothing to do with the fatal restaurant meal. Disney says that when Piccolo signed up for a free Disney+ streaming service trial three years earlier, he agreed to the terms of service that stated he agreed not to sue Disney.

Newsday, which reported the news, spoke with a legal expert who said "these so -called consumer agreements are not that uncommon and have been found to be enforceable. That the language is pretty clear that the average person may find them sort of troubling, but they are enforceable."

Previously:

• My father rates Disneyland's most hyped cookie: The Harbor Galley Chocolate Chip

• I went to Tokyo Disneyland Cosplay Day and it was spectacular

• Disneyland's un-gangs

• Remembering Disneyland's motorboats (video)