Xitter XEO demands advertisers unf*ck themselves and belly up to her Nazi bar

Xitter's Yaccarino demonstrates Upton Sinclair's statement, "It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

Linda Yaccarino somehow thinks it is a conspiracy that brand advertisers do not want to stand anywhere near the rightwing cesspool that Elon Musk has intentionally turned "X" into. Rather than address the myriad concerns about the platform she is purportedly running, she is very busily tilting at a windmill for her bigot boss.

Reality check: A judge will decide whether X's case is strong enough, but Yaccarino believes that X's troubles selling ads have stemmed from a coordinated boycott effort rather than concerns advertisers may have with X's products or policies. "The consequential nature of this indispensable platform cannot be disputed, and we urge people to make decisions on business data and facts and not any type of bias whatsoever," she said.

She pointed to Musk's audio interview with former President Donald Trump Monday as an example of how X is uniquely positioned to drive cultural conversation, calling it a "seminal" moment. Axios

