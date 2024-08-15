Catch peeping toms with this all-purpose hidden camera detector!

TL;DR: Fight back against peeping toms with this hidden camera detector that can also pick up GPS trackers and audio bugs — now 33% off!

While the hidden cameras used on Impractical Jokers and Big Brother usually lead to pretty hilarious content, they're not so funny when they're used in the real world. If you've read or heard of people finding hidden cameras in their hotel room or Airbnbs, then you know exactly what we're talking about.

Got a last-minute beach or lake trip planned? Don't stress about your privacy when you're vacationing — just bring this hidden camera detector along. It's now on sale for $39.99 (reg. $59)!

Reclaim your peace of mind while traveling

Once you've arrived at your Airbnb or hotel room, turn this gadget on and start walking around. It's not just a hidden camera detector — it's also designed to detect RF signals and magnetic fields (aka camera lenses and GPS devices), and to sound an alarm if it discovers anything.

The gadget has a range of up to 50 feet to make sweeping an area quick and simple, so you can stop worrying about your privacy and start enjoying your vacation. Strong battery life holds up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, making it an excellent sidekick for your travels.

Get more peace of mind with this hidden camera detector, now $29.97 (reg. $43.99) through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to grab this offer.

Stay in control of your privacy with this multifunctional bug detector. It sweeps for a wide range of hidden threats including wireless cameras, audio bugs, GPS trackers, and more. The upgraded technology ensures accurate detection with a strong anti-interference range, while the built-in camera finder helps you visually identify hidden lenses. Plus, it detects magnetic fields commonly used by GPS trackers. This compact and portable device is perfect for travel, safeguarding your privacy in hotels, AirBnBs, or even your own home.

Detecting More Bug Devices: Detects hidden cameras, audio bugs, GPS trackers & more (1MHz-8GHz)

Detects hidden cameras, audio bugs, GPS trackers & more (1MHz-8GHz) Chipset Upgraded: Upgraded for a wider range, better accuracy & long battery life (2018 Chipset)

Upgraded for a wider range, better accuracy & long battery life (2018 Chipset) Multiple Purpose: Detects RF signals, finds hidden cameras & magnetic GPS trackers

Detects RF signals, finds hidden cameras & magnetic GPS trackers Compact & Portable: Perfect for travel & everyday privacy protection

Perfect for travel & everyday privacy protection Widely Applicable: Use in hotels, AirBnBs, cars & more to safeguard your privacy

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.