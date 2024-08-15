Google killing uBlock Origin, Chrome's most popular ad blocker

Google Chrome users will soon no longer be able to block ads with uBlock Origin and other add-ons like it. PC World reports that some thirty million users are implicated.

uBlock Origin still works as of this writing, but it will soon be automatically disabled by Chrome updates. Users will have the option to manually re-enable it for a little while, but that will disappear at some point in the near future. When that happens, uBlock Origin fans will need to find a different ad blocker… or a different web browser. The maker of uBlock Origin is trying to weather this storm, and has already created a Manifest V3-compliant version of the tool called uBlock Origin Lite. This one uses the same core ad-blocking filters, but lacks certain features like dynamic filters for blocking scriptlet injection. … uBO Lite is also less capable of getting around anti-ad-blocking systems, like the infamous Admiral ad-blocker-blocker. Google has given uBO Lite the "Featured" badge on the Chrome Web Store.

It works just fine on Firefox.

