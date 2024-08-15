Googly eyes improve Tesla's Cybertruck

With googly eyes, the Cybertruck looks—dare I say it—kinda cute.

Twitter/X user "Enginerd32," whose bio reads, "Mechanical Engineer, human biomechanics, quasi-sorta-retired entrepreneur," recently posted four photos of their Cybertruck with various configurations of googly eyes. Of the four choices, "widest," "wider," "narrow," and "narrowest," "wider" was the fan favorite. I preferred "widest" because I find it to be the most absurd.

Don't get me wrong, googly eyes aren't going to save the Cybertruck, no matter how adorable they make it look. Elon Musk still sells it, so that's always going to be a hard pass. But I've enjoyed looking at the silly googly-eyed beasts online, so thanks, Enginerd32.

What's your favorite? Check them out here.

