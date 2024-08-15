Harris gains "massive advantage" among "double-haters" in new presidential poll 

"Double-haters" are voters who dislike Biden and Trump so much that they can barely stand voting for the one they hate the least. But new polling from A+ rated Monmouth shows that with Harris taking Biden's place in the race, double-haters are suddenly feeling the love.

As seen in this CNN clip, when the election was between Biden and Trump, 28% of registered voters who disliked both candidates said they'd hold their nose and vote for Biden, while 19% would vote for Trump. But with Biden out of the picture, 53% of double-haters say they'd vote for Harris, while 11% say they'd vote for Trump.

Here's what CNN's senior data reporter had to say about it:

Let's take a look at double-haters. These are folks who dislike Joe Biden as well as Donald Trump. And I want you to look at their voting patterns, who they want for President. Let's go back to June. What we saw was 28% of those folks were going for Joe Biden compared to 19% who said they were going for Donald Trump. Now that Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee, look at her support among them. Look at this: 53% say Kamala Harris. Look at that jump. That's a jump of 25 points. Donald Trump has gone in the other direction — down to 11 points. And now we're looking at a 42 point advantage among the folks who dislike Joe Biden and Donald Trump for Kamala Harris compared to just that nine point advantage that Joe Biden had back in June. This, of course, is a substantial portion of electorate. Before Kamala Harris got in, this was going to be the group that was going to determine one way or another, and it may still be, and if it is, Kamala Harris has this massive advantage over this very key block in the election

The best part about it? Double-haters can't stand Trump's non-stop whining and lying. And you know Trump will whine and lie about the unfairness of the poll, delivering even more double-haters to Harris. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

BREAKING: New polling shows Kamala Harris is winning over disaffected voters at a historic rate. Since June, Kamala Harris has created a 33 point swing among these voters that will ultimately decide the election. Retweet so all Americans see this exciting news. pic.twitter.com/csZs9pRj9B — Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) August 15, 2024

Previously:

