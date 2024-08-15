Laugh at these #OtherHiddenDisneyTerms

Sometimes, social media delivers the goods, and these takes on Disney's aggressive lawyering are hilarious.
Disney has been in the news this week. In response to a lawsuit resulting from a patron's death by pre-disclosed allergy at a Disney Springs restaurant, the corporation's lawyers are seeking a dismissal based on the family's Disney+ account terms and conditions. The approach sounds ridiculous, but I think we are all prepared to see Disney prevail in a country where the corporation has more protection than the consumer. Social media, however, offers some hilarious other hidden terms Disney may surprise you with:
But Disney is asking the court to throw out the lawsuit for an unusual reason that has nothing to do with the fatal restaurant meal. Disney says that when Piccolo signed up for a free Disney+ streaming service trial three years earlier, he agreed to the terms of service that stated he agreed not to sue Disney.
Newsday, which reported the news, spoke with a legal expert who said "these so -called consumer agreements are not that uncommon and have been found to be enforceable. That the language is pretty clear that the average person may find them sort of troubling, but they are enforceable."Boing Boing