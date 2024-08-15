MTV's 1985 premiere party for "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (video)

39 years later, Peewee.com shared the full 1985 MTV Hollywood premiere party for the legendary "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." The video is the full original broadcast, including commercials.

Paul Reubens hosts the show with the help of MTV VJs Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter. The very, very 1985 guest list includes James Brolin, David Lee Roth, The Fat Boys, The Bangles, Rosanna Arquette, Rodney Dangerfield, Mr. T, Eddie Murphy, Alice Cooper, Lindsey Buckingham, Danny Elfman, and Steve Martin.

Eddie Murphy seemed genuinely surprised by how much he liked the movie, comparing Pee-wee to Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Peewee.com says:

Don't miss Angelyne getting a smooch from Pee-wee in the Kissing Booth and the original "Big Adventure" song by Allee Willis. There's even a dunking booth where Fee Waybill of The Tubes tries to dunk a young woman in a bikini. Plus, watch as Pee-wee picks the winner of the MTV contest, "Big Adventure with Pee-wee."

I particularly liked it when Pee-wee interviewed a member of Quiet Riot in a patterned jacket, and got off a classic Pee-weeism: "Nice jacket, who shot the couch?"