Netflix "Castlevania" alumni to release a brand new sci-fi audio drama

The Department of Midnight is an upcoming sci-fi/fantasy audio drama mystery series produced by Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde (the team behind Netflix's brilliant Castlevania adaptation). It stars James Callis (Castlevania and Battlestar Galactica) and an impressive list of one-off guest stars.

Warren Ellis scripts the series. No, not the one known for collaborating with Nick Cave — the one known for writing incredible comic books about horrible bastards who abuse their power. Department of Midnight will be Ellis's first major production since he was revealed to be a horrible bastard who abused his power, much like the characters he proved so well at writing. I'd feel a lot better about typing those words if Ellis hadn't completely ignored all reasonable efforts at accountability offered by the dozens of women who felt exploited and abused by his deceptions. But here we are.

Here's the premise:

Dark matter makes up 85% of the universe. Recent scientific theory suggests dark matter is information—a fifth form of matter—and that we can wake it up. But waking it up can let dark things out. James Callis is Dr. John Carnack. Five years ago, his dark matter experiments led to tragedy. His redemption is working for the Department of Midnight, investigating dangerous dark matter experiments, trying to prevent further disasters. But there's a pattern. And it all leads back to him.

If you're still interested, the first episode of Department of Midnight drops on August 20, wherever you listen to your podcasts. It will almost certainly feature a horrible bastard who abuses his power.

