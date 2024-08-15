RFK Jr. becomes official pariah after both Trump and Harris say nope

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become 2024's official pariah after trying — and failing — to sleaze his way into Kamala Harris' sphere.

The delusional third-party candidate, who's made a name for himself as a prominent conspiracy theorist, approached the Harris campaign last week in hopes of a deal: he would drop out of the race and endorse Harris in exchange for a job in her administration if she wins.

But Kennedy was met with crickets. (Better than worms!) The same crickets that greeted the coreless opportunist when he tried the same stunt with ex-president Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention. But even the convicted felon didn't want him.

"No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement," said DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni, via CNN.

The takeaway: Harris doesn't want him. Trump doesn't want him. And, according to polls, voters don't want him either. RFK Jr., a privileged anti-vaxxer notorious for spreading outlandish disinformation, racist remarks, and treating strangers with disrespect, is now a 100%, full-fledged outcast.

Previously: It can't just be the brain worm: what the hell is wrong with RFK, Jr?

